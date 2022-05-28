kanika-kapoor-reveals-her-children-were-anxious-about-her-second-wedding-with-gautam-hathiramani

A few days ago, singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with NRI businessman Gautam Hathiramani in London and left her fans in awe of her intimate yet beautiful wedding. Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok, and they got divorced in 2012. She has three children with her first husband- Yuvraj, Aayana and Samara.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Kanika was asked how her children reacted when they heard about her wedding with Gautam, she said that she would be lying if she would say that they didn't feel anxious.

She told Times Of India, "I remember a few days before the wedding, my youngest daughter said to me, 'Now we are going to give you away.' I was surprised by that reaction and told her that not just me, we all are marrying him because you all are a part of me."

Kanika further said that her kids have been very gracious about the new development in her life. She also lauded Gautam and his family for welcoming not only her, but her children and parents as well.

Kanika also revealed that she got emotional while walking down the aisle along with her children and said, "It was quite an emotional moment for me when my son walked me to the mandap and when my daughters were beside me while taking the pheras."

She further said that she could see it in their eyes that they all were so happy for her.

"They even danced at the sangeet on my songs. I am also glad that so many of my friends from the music industry surprised me by becoming a part of my wedding ceremony," shared Kapoor.