Kanika Kapoor To Get Hitched To An NRI Businessman In May This Year?

If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Kanika Kapoor is all set to walk down the aisle for the second time. As per a leading tabloid, the singer will be tying the knot with a London-based businessman named Gautam in May this year.

A report in ETimes stated that Kanika and Gautam have been dating for year and had been planning to marry since the last six months.

Kanika Kapoor On Being Shamed By Netizens After Testing Positive For COVID-19: It Was Quite Bad And Mean

When the tabloid connected with Kanika to confirm the news, she did not deny but instead replied with a 'folded hands' and 'happy smile' emoji. She added, "Please check my updates on Instagram. I finished 3 successful tours in the US- Houston, Jersey and Washington. 10 more to go."

On being prodded further to comment on reports of her impending wedding, Kanika told the portal, "Very sorry, no comments."

Kanika Kapoor Drops Her New Single 'Long Nights'

Kanika Kapoor was previously married to NRI businessman Raj Chandok, who was also based in London. They got divorced in 2012. Kanika and Raj are parents to three kids.

Kanika began her Bollywood playback singing career with 'Baby Doll' song for Sunny Leone-starrer Ragini MMS 2. Upon its release, the track topped all music charts and catapulted her fame. Some of her popular songs are 'Lovely' (Happy New Year), 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' (Roy), 'Beat Pe Booty' (A Flying Jatt), amongst others.