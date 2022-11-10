Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Won't Do Bollywood Films; Here's Why!

Made on a modest budget of Rs 16 Crore, Rishab Shetty's latest release Kantara turned out to be a dark horse at the box office. The Hindi version of the film is already having a stupendous run at the box office. As of now, the movie has minted Rs 67 Crore at the domestic box office.

After the roaring success of Kantara and Rishab Shetty's mind-blowing performance in the film, fans are eagerly waiting for the Kannada star to foray into Bollywood. However, Rishab's latest revelation in an interview with an entertainment portal might disappoint those fans.

The actor said that he wants to stick to his roots and do Kannada films. On being asked if there's any possibility of him working in Hindi films, the actor replied, 'No'.

Explaining the reason behind the same, he said, "Mujhe Kannada karna hai. (I want to work in Kannada.) I am a proud Kannadiga."

He continued, "I want to do films in Kannada because aaj main idhar hun Kannada industry ki wajah se, Kannda logon ke wajah se, Kannada cinema ki wajah se. To main mere ghar ko bhul nahi sakta hun. Mera jo agar ek film hit hua to mera jo family log ho, dost log ho wo change nahi hota hai na. Wo mera core udhar hi hai na. To wo bhi main nahi karna chahta hun aur nahi karna hoga. (I want to work in Kannada because I am here today due to the Kannada industry, Kannada fans and Kannada cinema. So, I can't forget my roots and my home. If a film of mine has worked, that doesn't change my family and friends. My core is still there. So, I can't leave that and I wouldn't.)."

Earlier in an interview, Rishab Shetty had said that he feels that Kantara shouldn't be remade in Hindi. On being asked which Bollywood actor would fit his part in the Hindi remake of Kantara, he had replied, "To play such characters you have to believe in the roots and culture. There are many big actors in the Hindi film industry whom I admire. But I am not interested in remakes."

Speaking about Kantara, Rishab Shetty has not only acted in the film, but he has also written and directed it as well.