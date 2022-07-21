karam-batth-reveals-padma-shri-kaur-singh-s-personality-traits-that-inspired-him

With several accolades to his name, including the prestigious Padma Shri award, boxer Kaur Singh has been an inspiration to many. Though there are several positive traits that he exhibits through his personality, it's his dedication and hard work that left a lasting impression on actor Karam Batth.

Karam, who essays the role of Singh in the upcoming sports biopic, talks about the legendary boxer's personality in detail ahead of the film's release. "Undeniably, Kaur Singh ji is a very hard-working person, who always chased his goals without losing focus. There were obstacles, challenges, and failures along his journey, but he never succumbed to any of that. It was his sheer perseverance that made him popular across the globe. All these qualities really inspired me to be like him. There was a lot that I got to learn from this great personality during the making of our film"

Recalling an incident that Singh told him about, Karam said, "Kaur Singh ji has received immense love from everyone all throughout his life. He told me about the time when he used to come to his village during army vacation. He said that all his village people would convince and send him back early so that he could participate in the boxing matches. They loved seeing him on television, fighting in the ring. No doubt he became so popular after all; he had so many people loving and supporting him "

The film, releasing this week, narrates the story of this champion, who not only excelled in his career but also ruled everyone's heart. The biopic is expected to have a lot of drama, emotions, humour and more and is set for release on July 22, 2022.

It is directed by Vikram Pradhan and stars Prabh Grewal, Raj Kakra, Malkeet Rauni, Sukhi Chahal, Baninder Bunny, Gurpreet Bhangu, Seema Kaushal, and Sukhbir Gill in substantial roles.