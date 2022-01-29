Karan Deol Opens Up On Battling COVID-19; 'It Wasn't A Bad Bout'

Recently while vacationing in Dubai, Karan Deol had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to go into isolation. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the actor has now revealed that he has recovered from the virus and is now working hard to get back his health.

Karan said that he had mild symptoms of COVID-19 and that it wasn't a bad bout. He shared that after testing positive for COVID-19, he went into quarantine for 10 days and was isolating at his friend's house.

Luckily, I had mild symptoms, and it wasn't a bad bout. So, I have fully recovered and feeling much better now. After testing positive, I went into quarantine for 10 days and isolated at a friend's place where I looked after myself. I had mild fever and body pain, by the third day, I started feeling better," the actor told Hindustan Times.

Karan said that while the positive diagnosis turned out to be a hiccup in his vacation, he didn't let it hamper his spirit.

"These are the times when we can't predict about these types of things, so one can't say anything about it. It's pretty large out everywhere, so people should take safety and precautions while going about," the daily quoted him as saying.

The actor went on to share that after recovering from the virus, he is now working on his health. The tabloid quoted him as saying, "I have started doing walks after testing negative. Now, I walk for an hour. Then eventually, I will start doing light weight training, but I will start doing it after sometime not immediately."

Karan stepped in the Hindi film industry with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. However the pandemic slowed down his career. Speaking about it, the actor said, "It is disappointing, but life has taught me that it is just best to be patient. We have gotten over this before and we will get over this again. It's just about taking your safety precautions, sitting back and waiting for it to turn over."

Karan Deol who was last seen in Vele, will next be seen in Anil Sharma's Apne 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.