Karan Deol Reveals Pep Talk He Had With 'Chacha' Bobby Deol After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Flopped At Box Office

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol stepped in the Hindi film industry with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. Unfortunately the film helmed by Sunny tanked at the box office. In a recent chat with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, Karan opened up on how his family supported him when his debut film flopped.

Karan said "I'm so fortunate to have a supportive family. But during those time, you keep blaming yourself. And you can't let that negativity take over. If you let that negativity take over, you'll be mentally sent to wrong places. And then, unfortunately, lockdown happened... So, it was one thing after the other. Just my luck. But obviously, in that lockdown, I kept working."

Karan Deol Reveals How He Reinstilled His Confidence Post His Debut; Says 'I Can't Let Anything Put Me Down'

He revealed that his uncle and actor Bobby Deol motivated him not to give up and shared his own example about how he battled his tough phase after having the 'biggest of starts' to his career.

"Bobby chacha came to me and said, 'For three years, I didn't get any work. I had the biggest of starts to my career. I gave the biggest of hits, but when things weren't working, things weren't. Just don't give up. Look at me now, three years later, I'm going solid, I feel like I've been relaunched in the industry'," Karan told Siddharth.

TKSS: Here's How Karan Deol Reacted After Seeing Father Sunny Deol Romancing Juhi Chawla

He admitted that his dialogue delivery in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was imperfect and that his underconfidence was palpable. Karan also recalled how his father motivated him on set with a story about how he had gone through the same feelings when he was working on his film Ghayal.

Karan told Siddharth, "I kept blaming myself. He told me that in Ghayal, there were some things that weren't going his way... but he didn't admit defeat, and tackled things in a different way, and it turned out to be his most iconic dialogues."

The youngster said that after looking at such motivational people in his house, he just couldn't give up. The actor. recently seen in Vele alongside his uncle Abhay Deol, will next be featuring in Anil Sharma's Apne 2 in which he will be seen sharing screen space with his father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol, and grandfather Dharmendra.