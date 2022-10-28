Karan Johar Denied Approaching KGF Star Yash To Play Lead In Brahmastra Part 2: Dev

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva accomplished a lot of feats post its release. It was responsible for reviving the audience's interest in Bollywood movies amidst the #boycott trend. It also successfully created an Indian cinematic universe whose films the audience can eagerly wait for, just like how they wait for MCU and DCEU movies. Now, critics, audiences, and fans of the Astraverse are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of the trilogy and the revelation of the main antagonist of the franchise, Dev.

Where fans have been speculating between Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan to play the role, a new name has surfaced in the midst. As per earlier reports, KGF star Yash was approached to play Dev. As soon as the news broke out, the internet went into an uproar with many netizens debating if Yash would be a suitable actor for the anticipated character. However, when TOI approached Brahmastra's producer Karan Johar with the topic, he denied all the claims.

Karan Johar denied all reports and rumors regarding Yash being approached for Dev. He said, "This is all rubbish. We haven't approached anyone." So, one thing is sure that, at least for now, Yash will not play Dev or has anything to do with the Astraverse.

As per ETimes, a well-informed source said that Hrithik is the initial choice for Dev. However, his home production is now gearing up for the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise. So if Krrish 4 goes on the floor anytime in the next six months, Hrithik won't be able to do another superhero flick due to a conflict of interest.

On the other hand, rumors have it that Ranveer Singh is all ready to play Dev in Part 2 and is waiting impatiently on the sidelines. Any moment Hrithik opts out of the project, Ranveer will step forward to take the helm. It is going to be an exciting watch to see who will ultimately take on the mantle of Dev.

Who do you think should be Dev in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev? Tell us in the comments.