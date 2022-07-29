Karan Johar Denies Disrespecting Nayanthara In Koffee With Karan 7; Says No Offence To Her Fans

Karan
Johar
has
been
heavily
trolled
by
the
fans
of
Nayanthara,
for
his
comments
on
Koffee
With
Karan
7.
The
filmmaker-host
irked
the
Lady
Superstar's
fans
by
stating
that
she
is
not
the
No.1
actress
on
his
list.
Karan
Johar
made
this
statement
when
his
guest,
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
called
Nayanthara
the
No.1
actress
in
South
cinema,
in
her
Koffee
With
Karan
7
episode.
To
the
unversed,
the
host
had
asked
Samantha
who
she
thought
is
the
No.1
actress
in
contemporary
South
Indian
cinema.
The
actress
picked
her
Kaathuvaakula
Rendu
Kaadhal
co-star
Nayanthara
without
a
second
thought.
However,
Karan
Johar
pointed
at
the
Ormax
list
of
India's
top
actresses
and
reminded
Samantha
that
it
is
she
who
topped
the
list.
He
also
added
that
Nayanthara
is
not
on
his
list.
This
reaction
angered
the
South
lady
superstar's
fans,
who
are
now
attacking
Karan
Johar
on
social
media.
However,
the
director
denied
disrespecting
the
Jawan
actress
on
his
show
and
stated
that
Nayanthara's
fans
have
misconstructed
his
words.
"I
said,
according
to
the
list
that
I
had
from
Ormax,
Samantha
was
the
no.1
star.
Nayanthara's
fans
have
misconstrued
the
conversation," said
Karan
Johar
in
his
conversation
with
Bollywood
Hungama.