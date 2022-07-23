Karan Johar Denies Favouring Janhvi Kapoor Over Sara Ali Khan On Koffee With Karan; 'I Love Them Both Dearly'

Recently, Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan graced the second episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 where the girls at their candid best, pulling each other's leg.

However, a few fans of Sara Ali Khan felt that the host Karan was partial towards Sara. They were upset about the filmmaker calling the Atrangi Re actress 'cheapster' and talking about her not having a caring father while growing up. They felt that he showed his affection towards Janhvi, by saying she grew up as a 'princess' and even called her the 'hotter one' on the couch.

At the trailer launch of Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger, a journalist asked Karan Johar to respond to the accusations of being biased towards Janhvi on the show. The latter defended himself by saying that people read it wrong and that he was just trying to be nice to Janhvi who had lost both the rounds of the game on show.

Karan said, "That's completely untrue. I was just feeling bad because Janhvi Kapoor lost both the rounds. She lost the rapid fire round and she lost the game round. I was perhaps just trying to be nice. In that process, I think everybody read it wrong."

Further, speaking about his relationship with both the actresses, he continued, "I love them both dearly, they are not only both wonderful artistes and girls but they are kids I have known like ever since they were possibly three year old so there is not a question of a bias, not with them, not ever."

Currently, three episodes of Koffee With Karan are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The first one features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were the guests on the second episode and Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Koffee With Karan debut alongside Akshay Kumar.