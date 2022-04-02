Karan Johar Heaps Praise On The Kashmir Files; 'It Is No Longer A Film, It's A Movement'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is the latest celebrity who is quite impressed with Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. In his latest interaction with a news portal, the Bollywood director was all praise for the movie and called it a movement. He even added that the film should be a lesson for aspiring filmmakers in how to handle content.

Karan told Galatta Plus, "The Kashmir Files is not made on the budget like a lot of other movies. But it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. I read on Box Office India and they said that such a movement hasn't happened since Jai Santoshi Maa, since 1975."

Abhishek Bachchan Praises The Kashmir Files; 'If A Film Does Good Business, It Has To Be A Good Film'

Speaking about how the masses have connected with the film and how aspiring filmmakers need to learn from it, he continued, "You have got to acknowledge there is something that is connecting with this nation and academically you have to watch it. You have to watch it to absorb, to learn from it that look, there is this movement that has happened. It's no longer a film, it's a movement."

The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Says He Owes A Lot To Varun Dhawan; 'He Is A Great Soul'

The Kashmir Files helmed by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the exodus and killings of the Kashmiri Pandit community during the Kashmir insurgency. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbli in pivotal roles. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 15 Crore, The Kashmir Files which released on March 11, has raked in Rs 238.28 Crore so far.

Many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu have lauded the box office success of this Vivek Agnihotri directorial.