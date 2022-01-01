Karan Johar: Hoping For A Better 2022 Is Being Optimistic But Also Somewhere Foolish

A while ago, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a note on entering into 2022 with new hope and more positivity. He took to Instagram and shared a series of lovely pictures with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Roohi Johar.

He wrote, "This year, yet again was tough... we saw loss, pain , suffering and despair all around us.....just pointlessly hoping for a better 2022 is being optimistic but also somewhere foolish... the biggest change that has to happen is within YOU!"

Karan Johar Is Fed Up Of Newer Actors Demanding Rs 25-35 Crores; 'They Have Gone Beyond Deluded'

He further wrote that one has to be the leader and driver of their own emotions.

"The toxicity around you is sometimes a result of various aspects but it's certain not the TRUTH! If you believe what you hear and read then you need to change your Lens and vision (Pun intended) ..... believe in YOU! Only you have the power to combat the negativity and pave your own path! Destiny is your friend Never believe otherwise ... so makes no excuses against her ! She exists to celebrate you and never negate you," added the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

Karan Johar Requests Delhi Government To Reopen Cinema Halls; Gets Slammed By Netizens

"FREE WILL has the power to combat all predictions and calculations! Your success is your story to tell! And you will tell it when you follow a path with the only voice that's screaming at you but you rarely listen to it! YOURS! Your voice of instinct! Make 2022 your year and the rest will fall into place! My loved ones send you so much love and I join in in saying! The year will come with its own hurdles you be the Neeraj Chopra of your life! Throw the javelin of strength and resilience back and the stage is all yours.!! Love and light Always," concluded Karan.