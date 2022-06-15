Karan Johar Misses Romance In His Life; 'Too Late For Me To Now Find A Life Partner'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is a doting son and father, but he misses romance in his life. In his recent tete-a-tete with Film Companion, when Karan was asked about his regrets, he said that he wishes he had focused on his personal life a little more.

He further said, "I don't think I have done that. As a parent, I feel very fulfilled today. And thank God I took that step, and I think I took that step five years too late. I wish I had done that even earlier. But I feel that in all this relationship building, producer building, studio building, I let myself take a back seat in my personal life."

The filmmaker further added that the biggest regret he has is that he didn't give that part of his life the importance that it deserved at a certain point in time and now, he thinks it might be too late.

He went on to add, "I think it's perhaps too late for me to now find a life partner, and go to the mountains for a quiet holiday with or kind of have someone hold my hand at times. I think what a life partner does for you-- a parent, a child, can never fulfill that aspect. I think that is reserved for your soulmate, your life partner, your relationship, or romance, or whatever it might be... I don't have that."

He concluded by saying that's a vacant spot in his life and that is his deepest regret.

With respect to work, Karan is busy directing his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.