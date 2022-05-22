Karan Johar On Constant Competition Between The North And South Films; 'Many Years Ago, I Presented Baahubali'

Earlier today (May 22, 2022), at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Karan Johar opened up about the ongoing competition between the north and south films and said that he doesn't believe in such things.

He told media, "Many years ago, I presented Baahubali. I have that huge faith in the power of cinema. There is no competition between the same industry, how can there be? We grow together."

He further said that filmmakers from every corner of India have to be one collective unit. He further recalled how SS Rajamouli has mentioned it multiple times that there should be one cinema- Indian Cinema.

"The best cross over is the cross over that happened recently is that when the South has done such expansive business in the north. That is crossover. Going to any festival, winning an Oscar doesn't matter to us. We want to grow as Indian cinema and that has been proven time and again," added Johar.

He went on to add, "We can proudly say that we are a part of Indian Cinema. When the business of RRR, KGF, Pushpa did so well, we can say that it is Indian cinema. We are proud of all those films, we are proud of Indian cinema. They have raised the bar of the Indian cinema. Prashanth Neel, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and KGF all that has completely told us how big our standard can be and how far we can reach."

Karan further wished that Jug Jugg Jeeyo also becomes a part of that list.

He concluded by saying that he also wants that films made in every language should work at the box office.