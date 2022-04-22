Karan Johar On Dealing With Social Media Trolls: I Only Stare Where The Hearts Are In The Comment Section

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has always been social media savvy. From posting his pictures from photoshoots and work diaries to promoting his movies, his Instagram page is filled with quirky posts. However, lately, Karan believes his relationship with social media platforms has changed.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director admitted that earlier he would express his opinions freely, but now he has restricted himself and his social media feed is mostly about his work.

In a conversation with Janice Sequeira on Social Media Star, Karan said, "Eventually it's a platform that you are leveraging to build a connection with the world outside and it's my job. I'm not here to disassociate myself from my filmmaking or for my storytelling narrative which is the most critical part of who I'm." The filmmaker said that it defines him and if he has a film release, he is going to make use of social media to create awareness or talk about the same.

He also opened up on getting trolled a lot in the comment section and added that he doesn't care about it anymore. KJo said that he stopped caring about the negativity and started focusing on love.

"Even now when I scan through the comment section I only stare where the hearts are there. Commenting on my sexuality, commenting on what they believe I am, you know, I'll be 50 in May and I'm so grateful for so much," the filmmaker told Janice.

Speaking about the 'simple' funda in his life, he continued, "Love me, hate me for heaven's sake don't be indifferent to me because that's something that might kill me. Indifference is something that I can bear."

Workwise, Karan is donning the director's hat after six years for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.