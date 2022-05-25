Karan Johar On His 50th Birthday Announces New Film In 2023 & Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Release Date

On the occasion of his 50th birthday, Karan Johar has shared a surprise announcement with his fans. The filmmaker took to his Instagram account to share an update on his upcoming project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and announced a new project along with a heartfelt note.

He penned an emotional thank you note to his fans and reflected on his journey in Bollywood so far. He said, "This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it's kind of a mid-point of my life but I can't help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just 'living life without any apologies."

Karan said that in the 27 years he has worked in Bollywood, he has the "best experience ever" while telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform. He added, "I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls...ALL OF IT!!! It's all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth...."

In the same post, Karan also went on to announce the release date of his directorial comeback film titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will release in February 2023. He also revealed that he will start the shoot of his action film in the following year.

Karan concluded the post saying, "And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying jugJugg Jeeyo to all of you...."

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. One of Karan's awaited releases also includes Takht. The film was shelved back in 2020 and the filmmaker is yet to give an update about the same.