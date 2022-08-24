Karan Johar On Receiving Hate For Koffee With Karan: They Are Cursing It So Much But Also Watching It

Apart from his larger-than-life movies, Karan Johar is also known for his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan where he gets some of the biggest celebrities from the film industry up, close and personal.

While the show is immensely popular with the fans, it also finds itself sometimes on the receiving end of the netizens for the controversial comments made by the guests and the host himself.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Karan Johar opened up on the hate and trolling that his show receives and said that he sometimes finds it 'entertaining'. The director-producer said that he feels very 'moved and touched' by the reels of discourse that people have about Koffee With Karan.

The publication quoted Karan as saying, "So, I don't know how much of the hate and trolling is actually about the show; it's really more about the fact that a show like this exists, and has this kind of abandon. A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK... and I feel very moved and touched. I'm like, that's a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much."

Speaking about the trolls, he further added, "I'll be honest; I'm definitely not justifying anything to anyone, but I feel like I owe it to myself to talk about it. It's cathartic for me. I feel sometimes, if I don't talk about it, people may think that I'm actually still affected by it."

With regards to work, Karan Johar is all set to return to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which has an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.