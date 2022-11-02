Karan Johar Recalls His First Meeting With SRK; 'Felt At That Time That I Have Cracked The Da Vinci Code'

One of Bollywood's biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating 57th birthday today (November 2, 2022). Every year, fans flock to Mannat, his abode in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of him and extended their greetings when the actor makes an appearance on his balcony.

The social media too, is flooded with birthday wishes and messages for King Khan as fans express their love and admiration for him. Some of his colleagues and friends from the film industry also take to their respective social media handles to shower him with love and best wishes.

This year, Karan Johar penned a long note as a birthday wish for his buddy and frequent collaborator Shah Rukh Khan whom he fondly calls 'Bhai.' The filmmaker dropped a special video featuring his memories with the birthday boy, both on and off the sets over the years.

KJo revealed that he first met Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun in Film City. He had accompanied his father, late Yash Johar who was there to get SRK to sign the dotted line for Duplicate which was bankrolled by him.

Karan wrote, "The film was KARAN ARJUN... the set was in Film City... my father and I arrived ( me playing the part of a plus size hanger on) for a professional meeting ( the signing on the dotted line for the film DUPLICATE) I had many apprehensions about movie stars ... many of them based on fact and some ofcourse Stardust! So I wondered about this new breakthrough star who was apparently a lot like his first big hit ( DEEWANA for the uninformed ) ... he was in costume and met me father warmly and gave him a massive jhappi!"

He continued, "He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my non existent career and my unproductive life ( at that time ) My answers were as bland as khichdi for an upset stomach but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code... That was 29 years ago..."

"Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with wrapped attention ( even when when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show ) his kind eyes are even kinder ... and he is ...PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK! For he he is more than family and will always be the my fiercest Critic and my hugest inspiration ... I owe my entire being to Adi and bhai.... And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King !!! Because there isn't and will never be another ! Love you Bhai❤️❤️❤️❤️," the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director signed off his note.

Have a look at his Instagram post

When Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, he went on to cast Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead, Rahul. The director-actor duo later teamed up for movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan, to name a few.