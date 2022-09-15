Karan Johar Reveals About His Relationship On Koffee With Karan; Thanks Varun Dhawan For Support

While Karan Johar has been known to talk about the relationship status of almost all Bollywood celebrities on his talk show, he has always managed to elude the topic when it came to his love life. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director has been very secretive about his personal life and the public got to know very little about his relationships. However, recently, Karan was cleverly manipulated into revealing his relationship status in front of the world; that too in his own show!

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Johar hosted Jug Jugg Jeeyo leads Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. At the end of their discussion about infidelity, Varun, in his attempt to roast Karan, enquired why the latter was interested in the subject. KJo replied by expressing his interest in human behaviour in general. Varun further asked, "Have you cheated in your relationship? Are you a cheater?" The host responded, "Am I cheating? I have to be in a relationship to cheat." Varun prodded, "So you're saying you are not in a relationship?" to which Karan answered, "You know I am not, and you know I broke up. I am not cheating, because I have nothing to cheat on." Then Varun said, "That's what I wanted to hear." However, Karan did remark that Varun was very supportive of him in that relationship and thanked him for it.

Both Varun and Anil were last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which enjoyed moderate success at the box office, raking in Rs 156.75 Crore worldwide . Karan Johar, on the other hand, is currently enjoying the success of Brahmastra which has been produced by Dharma Productions. His next directorial venture is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, along with veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is expected to release in 2023.