Karan Johar Reveals He Rejected Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor From Joining This A-list WhatsApp Group

Karan Johar recently spilled an interesting secret about one of his WhatsApp groups when he made an appearance on Social Media Star with Janice Sequeira. He told her that he is part of a WhatsApp group called A-list which includes his friends whose names start with an A.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director that besides him, his director pals Ayan Mukerji and Abhishek Varman are also a part of that group. He went on to reveal that Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tried very hard to get into that group, but got rejected instead.

Karan revealed, "There is a WhatsApp group called A list, and everybody with the alphabet 'A' is on it. So, there is Amrita who is a production designer...there is Ayan Mukerji...So, this is one group where we have an analysis of film trailers, every unit that comes out...So, Abhishek Verman who is director of the movie 2 States, always puts trailers of new films, then we all give our verdicts..."

He added, "It is a very close-knit group and nothing can be forwarded. Ranbir and Alia tried very hard to get into this group but we rejected them because Ayan said no movie stars. We might have opinions on their movies which we don't want them to know. But our reviews are hilarious."

Further, in the same conversation, the filmmaker also recalled an embarassing moment he had when was shooting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song 'Suraj Hua Maddham' in Egypt. He said that he had loose motions at the time and 'went' behind a huge limestone statue to relieve himself as there was no vanity van or nearby washroom.

"I literally went behind the biggest limestone statue. It was so big, I thought I'll be covered for life. But then I turned and saw an army coming my way with me facing backwards," he told Janice.

Workwise, Karan Johar is returning back to direction after a gap of five years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.