Karan Johar Reveals Why He Is Worried About Alia Bhatt; Recalls What Shah Rukh Khan Had Said About The Actress

Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt in the Hindi film industry with his 2012 film Student Of The Year and since then, has been a mentor to her. Over the years, Alia has proved her mettle time and again with her powerful performances and established herself as one of the sought-after actresses in Bollywood.

In a new interview with journalist Bharadwaj Ranjan for Galatta Plus, Karan was all praise for his protege. He said that he shouldn't be the one to get the credit for Alia's achievement and even called her the best actor working across genders.

Karan Johar Heaps Praise On The Kashmir Files; 'It Is No Longer A Film, It's A Movement'

KJo said, "Everyone gives me credit for Alia, and I deserve no credit. I have given her the least challenging role of her career".

The filmmaker said that while he may have given Alia an 'emotional launch', it was Imtiaz Ali who gave her a 'professional launch'. Alia's second film was Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar for which she had earned rave reviews for her performance.

Shabana Azmi On Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar Is Lots Of Fun And Pretty Relaxed On Set

During the interaction, Karan revealed that he called up Alia after watching her last release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and choked up. He said that he feels privileged to be working at a time when she's also around.

The filmmaker said that while he is overwhelmed with Alia's tremendous success, he is also concerned for her as she has got 'too much too soon' and will always have to be at the top of her game.

"I always pray for her... Because it's too much too soon. Shah Rukh once said that. He said, 'Too much too soon, she will always have to be at the top of her game'," Karan told Galatta Plus.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director said that though he expects Alia to sign on any project that he offers, he advised her to pick her projects only if she believes in it and not out of any kind of obligation.

Workwise, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are reuniting for the former's upcoming directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also features Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Aazmi in pivotal roles.