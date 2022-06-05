Karan Johar's Birthday Party Turns Into Super-Spreader Event; Leaves 55 Guests Infected With COVID-19 - Report

Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday party to ring in his 50th birthday on May 25 at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, Mumbai. The lavish bash, which had a theme of 'Black & Bling,’ had many B-Town celebs in attendance such as Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Tabu, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla to name a few.

However, according to a Bollywood Hungama report, the filmmaker’s glitzy soiree has apparently become a super-spreader event leaving 50-55 guests infected with COVID-19.

A source close to the development told the portal, “Several of Karan’s close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they not revealing that they’ve tested positive. In fact, Kartik Aaryan who was not at Karan Johar’s party tested positive for Covid, he got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film.” Meanwhile, Filmibeat’s sources have also said that the news is true.

The BH report also added that the numbers are not conclusive yet. While those who contracted the virus are still unknown, it stated that it does include several top Bollywood actors.

For the uninitiated, Karan’s party even saw the four Khans of the industry - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan making appearances besides an array of celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji among several others.