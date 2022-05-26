Karan Johar's Birthday Bash: Katrina-Vicky, Kareena-Saif, Anushka, Ranbir, Ranveer & Others Attend

Karan Johar, the popular filmmaker celebrated his 50th birthday on May 25, Wednesday. The multi-faceted talent kickstarted the celebrations with a cake cutting at midnight and ended the day with a star-studded celebration. Some of the Indian cinema's most popular stars attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was held at the Yash Raj Studios.

The birthday boy, who graced the red carpet of his birthday bash in style, looked his glamourous best in the sequinned green blazer, which was paired with black trousers, a white shirt, and a bow tie. Karan Johar completed his look with oversized tinted glasses.

The popular celebs of Indian cinema attended Karan Johar's birthday bash in style. Have a look at the pics...

Image & Video Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

The newlyweds arrived at the event hand-in-hand and looked perfect together. Katrina Kaif dazzled in the white dress which was paired with minimal accessories. Vicky, on the other hand, looked dapper in the black tuxedo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan

The power couple, who share a close bond with Karan Johar, attended his birthday bash together. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a silver dress, while Saif Ali Khan is seen in black and white tuxedo.

Ranveer Singh

The versatile actor looked dapper in the sequinned jacket, which he paired with a white shirt, black pants, tie, and hat. Ranveer Singh's wife, popular actress Deepika Padukone gave the bash a miss as she is attending Cannes 2022 as the jury member.

Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu Singh

The Brahmastra actor attended Karan Johar's birthday bash with mom Neetu Singh. Ranbir Kapoor has finally let go of his signature stumbled look, and sported a clean-shaven look. He looked dashing in the black jacket and matching glasses. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, looked ethereal in the white outfit which she paired with a signature necklace. Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt missed her mentor's birthday bash as she's busy shooting for her Hollywood debut project.

Anushka Sharma

The new mom looked gorgeous in the black outfit which she paired with minimal accessories.

Kajol

Rani Mukerji

Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

Vijay Devarakonda

Janhvi Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna