    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Johar's Birthday Bash: Katrina-Vicky, Kareena-Saif, Anushka, Ranbir, Ranveer & Others Attend

      By
      |

      Karan Johar, the popular filmmaker celebrated his 50th birthday on May 25, Wednesday. The multi-faceted talent kickstarted the celebrations with a cake cutting at midnight and ended the day with a star-studded celebration. Some of the Indian cinema's most popular stars attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was held at the Yash Raj Studios.

      The birthday boy, who graced the red carpet of his birthday bash in style, looked his glamourous best in the sequinned green blazer, which was paired with black trousers, a white shirt, and a bow tie. Karan Johar completed his look with oversized tinted glasses.

      Karan Johars Birthday Bash: Katrina-Vicky, Kareena-Saif, Anushka, Ranbir, Ranveer & Others Attend

      The popular celebs of Indian cinema attended Karan Johar's birthday bash in style. Have a look at the pics...

      Image & Video Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

      Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

      The newlyweds arrived at the event hand-in-hand and looked perfect together. Katrina Kaif dazzled in the white dress which was paired with minimal accessories. Vicky, on the other hand, looked dapper in the black tuxedo.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan

      The power couple, who share a close bond with Karan Johar, attended his birthday bash together. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a silver dress, while Saif Ali Khan is seen in black and white tuxedo.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Ranveer Singh

      The versatile actor looked dapper in the sequinned jacket, which he paired with a white shirt, black pants, tie, and hat. Ranveer Singh's wife, popular actress Deepika Padukone gave the bash a miss as she is attending Cannes 2022 as the jury member.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu Singh

      The Brahmastra actor attended Karan Johar's birthday bash with mom Neetu Singh. Ranbir Kapoor has finally let go of his signature stumbled look, and sported a clean-shaven look. He looked dashing in the black jacket and matching glasses. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, looked ethereal in the white outfit which she paired with a signature necklace. Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt missed her mentor's birthday bash as she's busy shooting for her Hollywood debut project.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Anushka Sharma

      The new mom looked gorgeous in the black outfit which she paired with minimal accessories.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Kajol

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Rani Mukerji

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Vijay Devarakonda

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Janhvi Kapoor

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Rashmika Mandanna

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X