      Karan Johar's Birthday Bash: Katrina-Vicky, Kareena-Saif, Anushka, Ranveer & Others Attend

      Karan Johar, the popular filmmaker celebrated his 50th birthday on May 25, Wednesday. The multi-faceted talent kickstarted the celebrations with a cake cutting at midnight and ended the day with a star-studded celebration. Some of the Indian cinema's most popular stars attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was held at the Yash Raj Studios.

      The birthday boy, who graced the red carpet of his birthday bash in style, looked his glamourous best in the sequinned green blazer, which was paired with black trousers, a white shirt, and a bow tie. Karan Johar completed his look with oversized tinted glasses.

      The popular celebs of Indian cinema attended Karan Johar's birthday bash in style. Have a look at the pics...

      Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

      The newlyweds arrived at the event hand-in-hand and looked perfect together. Katrina Kaif dazzled in the white dress which was paired with minimal accessories. Vicky, on the other hand, looked dapper in the black tuxedo.

      Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan

      The power couple, who share a close bond with Karan Johar, attended his birthday bash together. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a silver dress, while Saif Ali Khan is seen in black and white tuxedo.

