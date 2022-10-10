Karan Johar Says ‘Goodbye Twitter', Check Out His Last Tweet

Filmmaker Karan Johar has quit Twitter. His latest tweet before deactivating his Twitter account said that he is making space for "positive energies." Johar has always been the target of unnecessary brutal trolls. Onn Monday (October 10) he tweeted his last message that read, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" Later, the filmmaker deleted his account.

Fans flooded the comment section as soon as Karan deactivated his Twitter account. His followers supported his decision and said peace is more important than social media. One user wrote, "Cheers KJo have a good one," while another said, "Good Bye Karan. See you in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa." His fan from Myanmar wrote, "Love and much support to you, Karan. Waiting more of your film arts. Your fan from Myanmar." "Focus on your mental health and Brahmastra part 2. Good luck. Sending positivity," wished another follower.

However, there were some who started sharing memes about Karan giving up on Twitter. One user said, "You won't be missed." Another person tweeted in Hindi, "He (Karan) will delete this account and start using an unknown account."

Karan Johar is still present on Instagram.

The producer has recently opened up about his mental health and how therapy has been helpful to him. During the finale episodes of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan said, "I built some kind of thick skin over the years. Honestly, it doesn't bother me the way people think it should bother me when I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful. They come down to even abusing my kids. Those are times when I feel like f***, just leave them out of it. I'm like, you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn't bother me and it's not like I have not been in therapy and I haven't had issues in the past."

Karan is currently basking in the success of his last release, Brahmastra, which has been running successfully in theaters. He also recently wrapped up the final episode of his chat show KWK 7 and will be making his comeback as a director with his next flick, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen in lead roles, while actors like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Preeti Zinta are playing key roles in the film.