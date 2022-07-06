Karan Johar Says He Cannot Bring Shah Rukh, Salman & Aamir Khan On His Show; 'People Are Waiting To Attack...'

You can hate it, you can diss it, but you cannot ignore it! That's the thing about Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan. Even though many celebrities were attacked by trolls owing to their statements on the show, Koffee With Karan is one of the most loved chat shows of India. In his recent tete-a-tete with NDTV, Karan revealed that he can't manage to bring all the Khans on his show together.

He said, "The three Khans are not coming on this season, I don't have the power to pull them. I can get them for a party but not on my show. I can't manage two also out of the three Khans. Ranbir told me 'I am not coming'. He said I will say something and I may be in some trouble so I don't want to come."

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker further said that he is well aware about people's perception towards his show. He feels if celebrities say the same thing outside his show, they won't be dragged into controversies, but if they say the same thing on his show, there will be hullabaloo around their statements on social media.

Karan said, "Actors may say the same thing somewhere else but they don't get the kind of backlash when they say it on my show. People are waiting to attack them because they said something on 'Koffee With Karan' I am doomed by the reputation of my show."

In the same interview, Karan also addressed 'nepotism' and said that he has stopped fretting over it, even though he keeps getting trolled because of it.

For the unversed, it all started when Kangana Ranaut called Karan the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' on his chat show, and it started a debate on social media.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan 7, the show will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7, 2022.