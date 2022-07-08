karan-johar-says-he-did-not-choose-to-be-a-parent-because-romance-was-missing-from-his-life

Many would think that Karan Johar did not get married hence, he decided to have kids, but that is clearly not the case! In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Karan opened up about not having a romantic life and how it feels to be a single parent, when the entire world suggested him otherwise.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Karan revealed that many people suggested him to avoid being a single parent, but he followed his heart and he is happy that he did it.

He said, "I think, they all thought that maybe it was too much for me to handle, given my schedule. I don't think they were saying it for societal reasons. But, I just knew I was ready to be a parent. I just knew I was ready to give a piece of my heart away. And which is what I have done with my two children. I think one big piece of my heart is them and one big piece of my heart is my mum. And I feel like that love quotient is satisfied."

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker further said that he was told that he can't be a single parent, and he can't be dressing like the way he does in his 50s, but he didn't pay attention to any suggestions.

When asked if he felt the urge of being a parent owing to the absence of a life partner in his life, Karan denied and said that just because a person is not in a relationship doesn't mean he/she should become a parent.

Elaborating his point, he said, "You'll know you want to be a parent when you're emotionally ready. The two are not related at all. It's not that mere zindagi mein pyaar nahi hai toh main bache le aaunga (It's not that because I don't have love in my life, I should have kids)."

Well, we totally agree with Mr Johar!