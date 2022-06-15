Karan Johar Says Ranbir Kapoor Has Refused To Come On Koffee With Karan; Here's The Reason Why

Besides winning hearts with his family entertainers like Kuch Kuch Hota, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, to name a few, Karan Johar also makes for a great host with his popular chat show Koffee With Karan which features some of the biggest stars from the film industry at their candid best.

Recently, Karan Johar announced the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to know the list of celebs gracing the couch this time. However, here's some disappointing news for all Ranbir Kapoor fans. The Brahmastra actor has refused to appear on the show this reason and here's the reason why.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Karan revealed, "Ranbir Kapoor has told me, 'I am not coming on your show.' He's like I h'd have to pay the price for too long. I shouldn't do this to myself."

"Mujhe please show pe mat bulaao (please don't call me on the show)" Karan mimicked Ranbir and added that the actor told he gets very tensed. Karan further added that Koffee With Karan is just a talk-show and is a 'quintessential cringe-binge' and shouldn't be taken seriously.

On being asked if there's any power when celebrities are on his couch saying things that they probably shouldn't be, Karan said, "But that's changing. They are all so guarded. I am shooting my seventh season and I have to yank it out now. Everyone is like 'Will you ask me about it, will you won't ask me about it. Don't say this. Cut that out.' I am like, what's going on. What happened to candour? What happened to good old fashioned, casual reporteire in an interview? When we were making a mash of all seasons, I literally saw myself age through all those seasons. Earlier, people were so much easier on that couch. But now, everyone is so worried because suddenly they know, everything will become a headline and be sensationalised."

Karan further laughed and added, "I have got cricketers into trouble for crying out loud. I have nothing to do with cricket and I managed even that. So, people can be really scared."