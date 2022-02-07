Karan Johar Shares Adorable Video Wishing His Twins Roohi & Yash On 5th Birthday, Calls Them His Lifeline

Karan Johar often shares pictures and videos of his twins Roohi and Yash. The filmmaker's recent post is an adorable home video as they celebrated the 5th birthday of Roohi and Yash. Many celebrities also took to the comments section and poured in wishes for them.

Karan Johar also wrote with a heartwarming note with the post, as he said, "To my lifeline.... My purpose.... My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives..... they are 5 today.....I can't wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me .... Roohi and Yash ...❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

In the video clip, Karan compiled many cute moments of Yash and Roohi. It also featured pictures of the twins in outfits with different props as well as playing with KJo. the video ends with cute photographs of the trio together.

Actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Bipasha Basu, Varun Dhawan and friends including Shweta Bachchan also took to the comments section with birthday wishes. Most also let several heart emojis for the twins. Take a look at the post,

On the work front, Karan Johar will be making a return as a director for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Karan recently has also been judging a reality show Hunarbaaz alongside Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.