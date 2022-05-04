Karan Johar Shares SAD UPDATE On Koffee With Karan New Season; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Fans Will Be Upset

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married, netizens have been assuming that the duo will grace the couch of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan for its seventh season. If you also thought the same, let us break the bad news to you!

A few minutes ago, Karan took to his Instagram page to share an update on Koffee With Karan and said that the chat show will not be returning anymore.

He wrote, "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning."

As expected, fans are upset with Karan's announcement.

Netizens not only expected Ranbir and Alia to grace the couch, but also Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who got married last year in December.

While we don't know the exact reason behind Karan's decision to not continue with KWK's next season, we wonder if the constant trolling is the reason why he is not interested in taking forward the chat show.

Those who are unaware, Karan was slammed mercilessly on social media when actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. Many netizens had shared a few clips of Karan and accused him of mocking the Raabta actor.

Do you also think the same? Tell us in the comments section below.