Karan Johar Takes Credit For Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal & Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Romance!

Filmmaker Karan Johar who's well known for his wittiness and humour, took credit of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's romance, as well as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's romance, and he has pretty good reason to think so!

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Karan opened up about his favourite love story from B-town, and picked Vicky-Katrina and Ranbir-Alia's names.

He told Pinkvilla, "I love the Vicky-Katrina romance. I love that it came out of nowhere and it was beautiful and it started on this couch. I like that romance. I also love the Ranbir-Alia romance because that also started from the couch. Taking full credit, I've become Sima Taparia."

Those who are not aware, during her appearance at Koffee With Karan, Katrina had said that she might look good with Vicky Kaushal on the silver screen. Alia on the other hand, has expressed her love for Ranbir multiple times on Koffee With Karan.

On a related note, recently while speaking to a leading daily, when Karan was asked if he has always been a good conversationalist, he said, "I think being a talk show host doesn't mean that you have to be a good conversationalist. It means you have to be a good listener. I have always been a good listener and I think that makes you into a good talk show host."

Karan further said that a talk show host is not supposed to be talking about himself or herself. That's the mistake some talk show hosts make. They talk more than the guest. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor went on to add that he is a good listener and that is what he thinks has worked in his favour as a talk show host.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will start streaming from 7 July onwards on Disney+ Hotstar.