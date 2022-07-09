Karan Malhotra On Sanjay Dutt's Viral 'Teri Maa Ka Mukut' Dialogue In Shamshera: It Was An Impromptu Decision

Even since the trailer of Shamshera has dropped, the Sanjay Dutt mouthed dialogue 'Teri Maa Ka Mukut' has become viral. It won't be incorrect to say that this has become the most trending dialogue of the year which has inspired scores of memes and spawned countless videos of people trying to emulate Sanjay Dutt's villainy act.

Director Karan Malhotra reveals that the dialogue, which has become a rage online, wasn't originally part of the script and it was an impromptu decision to add that on shoot day.

Karan says, "I had never imagined the dialogue 'Teri Maa Ka Mukut' would become such a craze. From the day the trailer released, the dialogue has been trending. I still remember the day we were shooting the scene with Sanjay sir, it was an impromptu decision to add this dialogue at that moment."

He adds, "Sanjay Sir looked so mischievous, keeping his arm around that officer - I whispered in his ears. I said sir, when you look at him, say Queen crown and repeat in Hindi, 'Teri maa ka mukut'. He laughed at that point, and said the line with such brilliance. The moment I said cut, he walked up to me and said, 'Karan, remember this dialogue is going to kill it, everyone is going to master this dialogue, it's going to be a superhit', I remember Sanjay Sir saying this to me and that's exactly what's happening."

Sanjay Dutt says, "Most famous lines in movies are all impromptu. This is something that I have always believed in. Of course the original English line was there on paper. But when we were on set shooting, between Karan and I, we knew how we are seeing it play out. We did exactly that - took it and had fun with it. There's irreverence in it and it's such a mischievous line, but Shuddh Singh says it with a certain candour. I am glad people are loving the line and there's so much more of this in the film."

In Shamshera, Ranbir is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh. Sanjay Dutt vs Ranbir Kapoor is the clash of the year on the big screen! The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022