EXCLUSIVE: Karan Malhotra Reacts To Reports Of Shamshera Being Compared To Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan

Karan Malhotra's much-awaited release Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, is all set to arrive in theatres on July 22, 2022. When the trailer of the film was unveiled on YouTube, many netizens said that the film looks inspired by Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs Of Hindostan, which was bankrolled by YRF and was helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

While speaking exclusively to FilmiBeat, when Karan was asked to share his stand on the ongoing comparisons, he said, "I don't think I have any interesting thing to say about the comparisons."

He further said that one should only compare Shamshera to Thugs Of Hindustan, if one has watched both films. He went on to add that there was no reference point for making Shamshera, as it's a very new kind of film. Having said that, he truly considers audience's opinions, but he also expects them to watch the film as an individual product, and judge it on the basis of its quality.

In the same interview, when Karan, Ranbir and Vaani were asked what is more tough between shooting the film and promoting the film, the trio chose the second option.

Well, even though promoting a film is a tough task, the team of Shamshera is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film on every possible platform. Fortunately, the buzz around the film's release has been good, and audience is curious to watch the Kapoor scion on the big screen after good four years. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju in 2018.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir also has one more release this year- Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated to arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022.