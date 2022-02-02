Kareena Kapoor Admits Constant Scrutiny On Her Life Used To Anger Her; 'Now, I Have Grown A Steel Body On Me'

Hailing from a famous film family, Kareena Kapoor Khan's life has always been under the limelight, both for personal as well as professional. In her latest interaction with actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India's The Icons, the Jab We Met star admitted that earlier the constant scrutiny on her life used to upset her but now she has learnt to deal with it.

Kareena told Twinkle, "My life, my career has been the most talked about. Whether it was my break-up, my marriage to Saif or before that it was my career that wasn't great or why I wasn't working with Yashraj or Dharma at that particular time when Rani and Preity were doing all those films." She went on to reveal how the fact that she had turned down Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film remained a topic of discussion for over a year.

Bebo said that she used to wonder why her life was up for discussion among anybody and that it used to anger her. The actress revealed that she still feels upset when people discuss if Taimur will become an actor, the kind of school he will go to and how privileged he is. However she also added that she has learnt how to deal with it in her own way and has grown a steel body on her.

Kareena said, "I could have run away from it or be brash about it, but I think I have always been calm and composed about it and dealt with it in my own way. In this industry, you have to get used to it. Earlier, I was immature, would make statements, was brash and would say things if I was angry. Now, I have grown a steel body on me."

The actress further said that she has never held on to her successes or failures as she believes that they are transitory. She told Twinkle that she will always hold her family as her priority and will protect them.

Workwise, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha in which she is paired opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated for a Baisakhi release this year.