Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saba Pataudi Share Warm Wishes For Ibrahim Ali Khan On His Birthday

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 21 today (March 5) and on the occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan and his aunt Saba Pataudi took to their social media handle to share warm wishes for him. The two referred to him as 'Iggy' which looks like a pet name for Ibrahim in the family. Kareena and Saba shared cute throwback pictures of Ibrahim to wish him on this special day.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable throwback black and white picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan on his father Saif Ali Khan's lap. Saif can be seen raising a toast with a glass in his hand while Ibrahim sports a super cute expression. The Jab We Met actress captioned the same stating, "Sweetest, most gorgeous Igg" with a Happy Birthday sticker.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan page on Twitter shared her birthday wish for Ibrahim Ali Khan along with her birthday wish for Rhea Kapoor. Kareena had shared a black and white with Rhea wherein she wrote, "Food, Filmmaking, Fun. You and me. Love you @rheakapoor." Take a look at her posts.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi also took to her social media handle to share an endearing throwback picture of a little Ibrahim. The picture shows Ibrahim wearing a printed grey tee while giving out a goofy expression. He can be seen wearing his father Saif Ali Khan's spectacles in the same.

Saba Pataudi captioned the same stating, "My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba's glasses...May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful. All the BEST...in all you do. Happy birthday! Love you...always." Take a look at her post.

Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan, he is not very active on his private account on Instagram but thanks to his sister and actress Sara Ali Khan, fans often get a glimpse of his fun times with his sister and his other family members. On the work front, while it is still not clear whether Ibrahim will be making his Bollywood acting debut, the young lad has started assisting Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ibrahim had made an appearance in a fun video along with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh wherein they were celebrating 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.