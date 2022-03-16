Kareena Kapoor Announces Her OTT Debut With Sujoy Ghosh's Screen Adaptation Of The Devotion Of Suspect X

It's official! Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with a Netflix film which will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles. Ghosh's film is an untitled murder mystery based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino's book 'The Devotion of Suspect X.'

Speaking about her digital debut, Kareena told Hindustan Times that she is quite excited about this Netflix movie which will also mark her return to acting after the birth of her second child Jeh.

She was quoted as saying, "The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it... murder, mystery, thrill and much more, which put in the hands of our inimitable director Ghosh is something I am eager to start work on."

Bebo further added, "I've seen his (Ghosh's) films and needless to say I love his work. I love that he has his own method and style and is so sure of what he wants to do... every actor appreciates a director with a vision. I connected with the script."

The actress said that she is looking forward to work with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma on this project and called them 'fine actors.' Kareena also mentioned that she can't wait to get back on set and begin working on this film.

Talking about adapting the popular novel for big screen, Sujoy Ghosh said in a press statement, "'Devotion' is probably the best love story I've ever read and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour. Plus, I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay! What more can one ask for."

'The Devotion Of Suspect X' A is a murder mystery which revolves around a cat-and-mouse relationship between a relentless detective and his equally clever former classmate who is protecting the guilty.