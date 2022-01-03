Kareena Kapoor Khan Binging On Croissant In Her Latest Post Is Every Food Lover's Delight

Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in the New Year with her close family and now she has taken to her social media handle to share an epic picture of herself enjoying her comfort food. The actress can be seen binging on a tasty-looking croissant in the picture. She also had an amusing message with the same.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen about to take a bite of the croissant in the picture. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress sports a goofy expression during the same. She can be seen wearing red attire with matching nail pants. Kareena can be seen flaunting her flawless skin and her lovely green eyes that she has complemented with a bright eye-makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Join Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu For New Year Celebrations

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the same stating, "It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but...it's a croissant so just go for it ...#do what your heart desires...# it's 2022 #make the most of it." Director Zoya Akhtar and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia poured in some love on the post. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan had joined her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and the late actor Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor for the New Year lunch. The pictures from their celebration were quick to go viral on social media. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress also shared her look for the day that included a red Pyjama attire and bold lipstick. Take a look at the pictures that were shared by the actress' club on Twitter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had made her Instagram debut in the year 2020 and since then has never disappointed her fans by sharing some delightful pictures from her personal and professional sphere. The Jab We Met actress welcomed her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. On the work front, the actress will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022. It is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump.