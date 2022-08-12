Kareena Kapoor Khan Breaks Silence On 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' Trend

Advait Chandan's much awaited release Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, failed to impress moviegoers in theatres, and netizens are constantly trolling the film. They feel that rather than putting up an impressive act, Aamir made a joke out of his character in the film, which is an official adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Unfortunately, the film's business at the box office also suffered because netizens boycotted the film even before its release.

When RJ Siddharth Kannan asked Kareena if her thoughts were taken as she was being disrespectful towards the audience, she said, "I think it's only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%."

She further said that netizens shouldn't boycott Laal Singh Chaddha, as it's a beautiful film and she wants people to see her and Aamir on the silver screen.

"It's been three years, we've waited so long. So, please don't boycott this film, because it's actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we've had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years," added Kareena.

Earlier, Kareena had said that everyone can have an opinion about everything, but she truly believes that a good movie can surpass everything.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha earned around Rs 12 Crore at the box office, leaving Aamir's fans pretty baffled. Many film critics rated the film with low stars and called the film a 'disappointment'.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.