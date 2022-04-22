Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Slammed, As She Features In Jewellery Brand's Akshaya Tritiya Ad Without 'Bindi'

It seems netizens are extremely upset with a jewellery brand's latest ad campaign which features Kareena Kapoor Khan. It all happened when netizens came across the advertisement, which reportedly is for Akshaya Tritiya (an auspicious festival for purchase of gold among Hindus) and found Kareena without bindi. They took to Twitter to express their disappointment and claimed that the ad hurt their religious sentiments.

A netizen wrote, "Malabar Gold is promoting their jewellery for the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, showing Kareena Kapoor Khan without bindi. @Malabartweets disregarding Hindu religious traditions while expecting Hindus to spend their money with them #No_Bindi_No_Business #Boycott_MalabarGold."

Another netizen wrote, "The general belief is that making female models appear without bindis to sell their products, which they market as specific to the Hindu festivals, is done deliberately to wipe out the symbolic significance of the bindi for a Hindu woman."

"So called 'The Responsible Jeweller' releasing ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi for Akshaya Tritiya! Do they care about Hindu culture?" wrote one more user.

While some slammed Kareena, others also came out in her support and slammed the naysayers for targeting the actress.

A netizen wrote, "Some people think a woman can be Hindu only after putting bindi on her forehead? Slow clap for them."

"Ok. Bindi lagane se sanskar aa jayenge. Purush ho purush raho auraton kr kaam me taang kyu adaa rahe ho," wrote another netizen.

As of now, neither Kareena nor the jewellery brand has reacted to the trolls' reactions.

What's your take on the entire controversy? Tell us in the comments section below.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

(Social media posts are unedited.)