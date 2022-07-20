Kareena Kapoor Khan Puts Pregnancy Rumours To Rest; Says 'It's The Pasta And Wine'

Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
has
been
making
headlines
lately
after
the
rumours
regarding
her
third
pregnancy
started
doing
rounds.
The
rumours
started
doing
rounds
after
the
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
actress's
new
pictures
from
her
London
vacation
went
viral.
But
now,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
has
put
the
pregnancy
rumours
to
rest
like
a
boss.
The
celebrated
actress
took
to
her
official
Instagram
handle
and
penned
a
quirky
note,
confirming
that
she
is
not
pregnant.
"It's
the
pasta
and
wine
guys...
Calm
down...
I'm
NOT
pregnant...
Ufffff...
Saif
says
he
has
already
contributed
way
too
much
to
the
population
of
our
country...
(laughing
smileys
with
folded
hands)
Enjoy...
KKK" wrote
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
on
her
Insta
story.
The
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
actress's
witty
post
is
now
going
viral
on
the
internet
and
has
truly
impressed
her
loyal
fans
and
followers.
To
the
unversed,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
has
been
treating
her
fans
and
followers
with
the
pictures
clicked
with
her
husband
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
sons,
Taimur
and
Jeh,
over
the
last
few
days.
It
was
her
picture
with
Saif
and
their
friends,
that
sparked
the
pregnancy
rumours.
The
internet
and
media
mistook
her
bloated
belly
for
a
baby
bump
and
came
to
the
conclusion
that
Kareena
is
expecting
for
the
third
time.