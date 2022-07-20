Kareena Kapoor Khan Puts Pregnancy Rumours To Rest; Says 'It's The Pasta And Wine'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making headlines lately after the rumours regarding her third pregnancy started doing rounds. The rumours started doing rounds after the Laal Singh Chaddha actress's new pictures from her London vacation went viral. But now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has put the pregnancy rumours to rest like a boss.

The celebrated actress took to her official Instagram handle and penned a quirky note, confirming that she is not pregnant. "It's the pasta and wine guys... Calm down... I'm NOT pregnant... Ufffff... Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country... (laughing smileys with folded hands) Enjoy... KKK" wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Insta story. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress's witty post is now going viral on the internet and has truly impressed her loyal fans and followers.

To the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been treating her fans and followers with the pictures clicked with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh, over the last few days. It was her picture with Saif and their friends, that sparked the pregnancy rumours. The internet and media mistook her bloated belly for a baby bump and came to the conclusion that Kareena is expecting for the third time.