Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her 'Favourite Spot' In Her Latest Post, Her Son Jeh's Toy Car Is Unmissable

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest celebs on the block and never misses out on giving some major fitness goals. Hence it was not a surprise that the actress recently revealed her yoga mat to be her 'favourite spot' in the house. The actress took to her social media handle to reveal the same.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful picture of herself sitting on her green yoga mat in what looks like the garden section of her new home. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress can be seen wearing a sports bra along with black leggings while posing for the camera. Kareena can be seen flaunting her toned arms in the picture and hinting in her caption that she is ready to bounce back to her fitness regimen again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the same stating, "Back at my most favourite spot...My yoga Mat with my favourite girl...long road ahead but we can do this oh! Is that my car at the back?" along with a muscle and a pig face emoji. It looks like the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress is all set to abide by her yoga session again after she recently recovered from COVID-19. Take a look at the same.

While one can see some plants adorned at the backdrop of the picture, one can also see Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's toy car kept behind the actress. The white car looks super cute to behold and must be a wonderful plaything for Jeh. Kareena has earlier shared several glimpses of her garden and conservatory area in her new home.

Meanwhile, in an earlier November interview last year with Filmfare, Kareena Kapoor Khan had revealed how she avoids negativity on her social media page. The Jab We Met actress had said, "I'm still getting used to the social media drill. But I'm enjoying it. I love taking my selfies and putting them up. I'm having my fun. I don't read comments and I don't want to know what people are saying. I don't want any negativity on my page. If people are negative, I don't want to read about it. Don't come to my page because I just want to have fun. Simple." On the work front, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan.