Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why It's Weird To Romance Akshay Kumar On Screen

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar have starred together in many films like Aitraaz, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, Good Newwz amongst others. The duo even share a great chemistry on screen. However recently in a tete-a-tete with actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, Bebo said that it's weird to romance the Khiladi Kumar.

Explaining that reason behind the same, Kareena recalled how she had watched Akshay give his first ever shot. She said that she was a kid when she used to visit the sets of his films which starred her sister Karisma Kapoor and now she finds herself romancing him in movies.

Kareena Kapoor Recalls How Akshay Kumar Had Advised Saif Ali Khan Not To Woo Her During Tashan

Kareena told Twinkle, "I am romancing all of Lolo's (Karisma) co-stars, it's so weird. (During) Akshay's first shot, I was in my school uniform. It's been such a long time, it just shows how amazing he is rather than me." Twinkle who never shies away from speaking her mind disagreed with her and said, "Maybe not, it also shows that here men can just have these long careers and women..."

However Kareena contracted her and said that female actors are now proving them now with highlighting how Twinkle is still among the top actresses even after two decades in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Make For A Stylish Fam In This Lovely Picture

Further, the Tashan actress joked that she would still be co-starring with Akshay when she is 75 because "he will still be working," and said that the superstar has already told her that he is planning a two-hero film with Taimur.

Earlier at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay had shared his early memories of Kareena visiting the sets of his films in which her actress-sister Karisma was his co-star. He had recalled how he used to lift her up and play with her and now, she essays the role of his heroine in films.

Speaking about Kareena, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Meanwhile Akshay has multiple projects in the pipeline.