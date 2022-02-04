Kareena Kapoor Khan Roped In To Star In The Devotion Of Suspect X Adaptation By Sujoy Ghosh?

Kareena Kapoor Khan may have signed her next big project which will mark her first film after giving birth to her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan. If reports are to be believed, the actress will be seen in a mystery-thriller flick that will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Not only this but the project is touted to be an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X.'

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Sujoy Ghosh had announced the movie back in the year 2015 and wanted Saif Ali Khan to star in the same. Even though that did not materialize, coincidentally now Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has been reportedly roped in to star in the project. The report added that the movie will also star Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sujoy Ghosh To Join Hands For A Thriller, Film To Roll In February: Report

The report went on to say that the team will start shooting for the movie from March this year. Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly already started prepping for the movie. The plot of the book revolves around a single mother who accidentally murders her ex-husband and then tries to hide the same along with the help of her mathematician neighbour.

Kareena Kapoor Admits Constant Scrutiny On Her Life Used To Anger Her; 'Now, I Have Grown A Steel Body On Me'

The publication quoted a source close to the project to reveal, "Kareena met Sujoy several times to discuss the prep and her look in the film. The cast will soon begin workshops. If things go as planned, the team will head to a hill station in West Bengal next month, where the film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. The neighbour's role is played by Jaideep. Sujoy has woven in a complex love story between the leads that add a new dimension to the thriller."

Meanwhile, apart from this film, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. It has been helmed by Advait Chandan and will also mark the Bollywood debut of South sensation Naga Chaitanya. Kareena has also donned the hat of a producer along with Ekta Kapoor wherein they will be producing an ambitious project by Hansal Mehta.