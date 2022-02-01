Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Make For A Stylish Fam In This Lovely Picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended her best friend Amrita Arora's birthday bash on January 31 along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan as well as their son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture of her posing with her husband and son from the occasion. The family make way for one stylish fam with their chic swag.

Talking about the same, the picture has Saif Ali Khan wearing an elegant black Kurta that he has paired up with white pants and brown shoes. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a visual delight in a stunning full-sleeved black attire with embellishments on the neckline. The outfit is perfectly complimenting her toned physique and she paired up the look with blue heels.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress chose to amp up the look with her hair tied to a neat bun and radiant makeup. However, their elder son Taimur Ali Khan steals the show with his posing as he gives out a thumbs-up gesture. The kiddo can be seen wearing an all-brown attire. Kareena Kapoor Khan had captioned the same using a 'My Boys' moving filter. Take a look at the same that was shared by the actress' fan club on Twitter.

Kareena with her boys! 💓 pic.twitter.com/uXnl6MWWhx — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan earlier shared an endearing birthday wish for Amrita Arora. The Jab We Met actress had shared a glimpse of their fun conversation wherein she wrote, "3.30 pm...Beboo-KP?as in Kya plan hai? Amu-Gonna nap bro

Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut... Amu- will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo-me too. A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps...is a keeper. Happy birthday to my darling BFF...here's to working out together, wine, cheese, Palak soup and umm virtual holidays. Life is so much more fun with you in it. @amuaroraofficial."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. It has been helmed by Advait Chandan and will mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.