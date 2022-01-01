Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Join Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu For New Year Celebrations

It's raining celebration vibes to full galore in Bollywood too. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently joined the latter's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu for the New Year's celebration. Also in attendance was the late actor Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor. Soha took to her social media handle to share some lovely pictures from the occasion.

Talking about the pictures, the family can be seen enjoying some delicious meals together. Saif Ali Khan can be seen enjoying his drink and a sumptuous meal in one picture while Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen making a hilarious gesture of pouring a nasal spray into her nose, poking fun at her COVID-19 contraction recently. Kunal Kemmu and Kunal Kapoor can also be seen wearing their Happy New Year hats in the pictures.

While Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu opted for traditional attires, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a red attire. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress looked pretty in a red Pyjama suit. While Soha Ali Khan looked beautiful in an orange maxi dress. Taimur Ali Khan looked super cute in white night attire. They could be seen posing for a beautiful family picture at the end of the post. Soha captioned it stating, "To new beginnings #happynewyear #2022 Be kind." Take a look at the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had taken to her social media handle to share a delightful picture of herself wherein she could be seen flaunting her red Pyjamas, lipstick and her unmissable pout. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress captioned it stating, "Told you, red lipstick, pyjamas and pout was a thing. New Year's Eve ready." Apart from this, she also poked fun at her picture wherein she is making a gesture of pouring a nasal spray in her nose. The actress shared the same on her Instagram story and wrote, "To no one losing their sense of smell and humour in 2022." Earlier the actress had shared a super cute picture of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan and called his teeth, her best part of the year 2021.