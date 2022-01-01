Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Join Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu For 'Last Supper Of 2021'

While some celebrities jetted off to exotic locations to ring in New Year, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan preferred to spend the New Year's Eve with their family instead. The power couple joined Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu for an intimate family dinner which also saw the presence of Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor and cousin Shaira.

Later Soha took to her Instagram page to share glimpses from the New Year celebration and even mentioned that the dinner was attended by only 50 percent of her near and dear ones.

Soha captioned her bunch of pictures as, "The last supper - of 2021. (at 50 percent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe."

In the first picture, Saif, Kareena, Kunal, Soha and Shaira are seen seated across the dinner table with a lavish spread kept in front of the table. All of them are seen donning golden hats with 'Happy New Year' written on them while posing for the camera. Bebo glowed in a night suit while Soha wore an orange kaftan dress. On the other hand, Saif and Kunal are seen twinning in similar outfits.

Have a look at the pictures.

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan who missed the celebration dropped a comment that read, "Happy new year ❤️ stay safe n have a great one."

Earlier last month, Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19.When the family couldn't celebrate Taimur's fourth birthday which fell on December 20, Soha had promised a celebration with the family with a post that read, "I remember the first time I held you in my arms - the tiniest little bundle love and joy! And now you are five already - Happy birthday Tim Tim. We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon!"

With regards to work, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif on the other hand, has Vikram Vedha remake and Adipurush in his kitty.