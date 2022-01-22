Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Delightful Picture Of Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Twinning

Kareena Kapoor Khan had taken to her social media handle recently to share an adorable picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son, Taimur Ali Khan twinning together. The actress also had an apt caption for the same. Kareena often makes her fans happy by sharing such delightful pictures of the father-son duo.

Talking about the same, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan can be seen standing on the balcony and conservatory area of their house by the poolside. Saif can be seen looking dapper in a grey tee and black pants that he has paired up with a red bandana. Similarly, his son Taimur can be seen sporting an all-black attire. The cutie patootie just like his dad also wears a red bandana in the picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the picture using a 'Twinning Winning' sticker. By the looks of it, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan can be seen engaged in some fun activity. Take a look at the post that was shared by the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress' fan club on Twitter along with some other of her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview in October last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan had said how she gets a little irritated when Saif Ali Khan becomes lenient with their son Taimur Ali Khan's bedtime whereas she is extremely particular about their son going to bed on time. Talking at the podcast Raising Parents by Mansi Zaveri, the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress had said, "The only thing that I think I am very finicky about is bedtime. I think that is something I'm not ready to push as much. I get annoyed because Saif sometimes, with the lockdown, he's like 'No, no, let him stay up, let's watch a movie. Let's watch Avengers, now they're going through that phase or let's watch an action film, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, he has school tomorrow and it's online. So that is something Saif is lenient (with), he's like, 'Nahi, Nahi, Nahi, I haven't seen him, let him stay up half an hour more.' I'm like, 'No, he has to go to bed because obviously, timings are haywire. And I hope, now with Jeh, I'm going to try and control that. I want the kids to get like 12 hours of sleep." On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan.