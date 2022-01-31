Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Bestie Amrita Arora, Says 'No One Like You'

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a lovely birthday wish for her best friend Amrita Arora who turns a year older today (January 31). The actress shared some glimpses of Amrita's birthday celebration on her Instagram stories. She furthermore shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram for the birthday girl.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some pictures from Amrita Arora's birthday celebration wherein she is cutting her cake. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and Amrita's sister Malaika Arora can also be seen joining the celebrations. The gorgeous ladies can be seen in their stylish best in the pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the first picture stating, "Happy Birthday to my BFF, No one like you, this is us." The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress captioned another picture stating, "My Amu" with some red heart emojis. Take a look at the posts that were shared by Kareena's fan club on Twitter.

Insta Update! Happy Birthday Amrita Arora 🎉 #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/6WRbaVsfZl — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) January 30, 2022

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful black and white picture of Amrita Arora on her Instagram handle. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress captioned the same stating, "3.30pm...Beboo-KP? as in Kya plan hai? Amu-Gonna nap bro

Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut... Amu- will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo-me too. A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps...is a keeper."

The actress further added some common routines between them other than their mutual love for afternoon naps. Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to say, "Happy birthday to my darling BFF...here's to working out together, wine, cheese, Palak soup and umm virtual holidays Life is so much more fun with you in it." Take a look at the post.

Amrita Arora was quick to comment on Kareena Kapoor Khan's post. The birthday girl commented stating, "Love You" and "Hahaha Bebo." While Karisma Kapoor reacted with a red heart emoji on the post, Malaika Arora commented saying, "This convo" with some laughing emojis. The Jab We Met actress' sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also wished Amrita on the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been the best of friends for quite some time now. From working out together to their social media PDA, the two shell out major friendship goals. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha.