Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Amrita Shut Down Trolls For Calling Them 3 Buddhis And Fat Shaming

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were recently snapped together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The divas looked picture perfect as they enjoyed the celebration among their closest friends. However, their pictures on social media attracted troll attacks. However, the actress did not let the trolls off easy.

Amrita took to her Instagram Stories and shared a comment that called her, Kareena and Malaika '3 buddis (three old women)'. She called out the trolls in the post and asked if it was meant to be an insult. The caption read, "I keep seeing this on comments! If and when I bother to check, unless it's the one that comes up on top! So... Buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me it's just a word.. a word that means old?! Yes we are older and wiser but you are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are you folks?"

She also talked about the hate she received for weight gain and said, "I own it... I love it... My weight my problem!" Soon after, Malaika shared Amrita's note about being fat-shamed and showed support.

Malaika cheered on her sister and wrote, "You say it sis... You're beautiful just the way you are... N guys it's so damn uncool to fat shame anyone... Tch tch." Kareena also shared both of Amrita's notes on her Instagram to show her support and added, "Way to go Amuu" with heart emoji.

The ladies made a glamorous entry to the birthday party on Wednesday night (May 25) with Saif Ali Khan. While Kareena was seen wearing a metallic dress, Maliaka donned a neon green blazer and shorts with a pink bikini top. On the other hand, Amrita opted for a metallic short dress.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently waiting for the release her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress is yet to announce her next project.