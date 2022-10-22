Kareena Kapoor Mesmerizes In Black For A Dine Out With BFF Group Malaika Arora, Amrita & Karisma, Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the best dressed celebrities in Bollywood. She knows how to be classic, even in the simplest outfits. The actress recently returned from London after wrapping her first schedule of Hansal Mehta's next. Kareena on Friday (October 21) went out with her BFF group, including her sister Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and sister Amrita Arora, for a dinner night in Mumbai.

The ladies were joined by Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Shibani Dandekar. Kareena was spotted wearing a sexy knee-length black bodycon dress, which she paired with heels and tied her hair into a ponytail. And for makeup, she went for some kohl-defined eyes. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress carried a matching black clutch. Watch Kareena's video here

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor looked elegant in a green outfit, while Malaika was spotted in a neon green short dress with cape sleeves. She matched her outfit with neon and blue heels and carried a black clutch, while her sister Amrita, Farhan, and Shibani arrived together in one car. Watch video here

Shibani picked a black and orange floral attire with gloves-sleeveless for the dinner. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a few pictures from their well-spent evening. Sharing a mirror selfie in another Instagram Stories, Malaika Arora wrote, "The lengths we go to just to get the perfect mirror selfie." She also posted a glimpse of the decor at the party venue that had candles and lights.

Karisma and Malaika a day before were papped at Manish Malhotra's Diwali and looked their best for the party.

On the work front, Kareena recently appeared as female lead Rupa opposite Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan's adaptation of the 1994 Holywood Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Her next projects include Sujoy Ghosh's film that will be released on Netflix, and she has only recently started shooting for Hansal Mehta's directorial, for which she has turned into a producer for the first time.