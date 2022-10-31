Kareena Kapoor Reacts To Ananya Panday's Poo-Inspired Halloween Look; 'You Looked PHAT'

Orhan Awatramani's recent Halloween bash which was held in Mumbai, turned out to be a night of glitz and glamour as it saw many known-faces from showbiz dress up in special Halloween costumes.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan made a dashing entry in a monochrome jacket with a black T-shir and opted for a kohl-smudged eyes look to go with the theme of the party. One even spotted Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda at the bash.

Ananya Panday made several heads turn as she modelled her look after Poo, Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character from Karan Johar's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She wore a shimmery pink top and a short skirt a la Poo style.

And guess what! The Liger actress' special Halloween look got a big thumbs up from the Bollywood diva herself.

Kareena shared Ananya's look from the party to wish her on her birthday and wrote, "You looked PHAT (wink emoticon). Happy birthday you star, lots of love!"For those who don't know, PHAT is a slang for 'pretty, hot and tempting'.

Ananya even dropped a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen recreating Poo's introduction scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She captioned it as, "It's my birthday today and it's Halloween tomorrow so obviously I had to dress as my alll time favourite POO! Obviously not even a patch on @kareenakapoorkhan I'm just a fan having a gala time 💕 don't shout at me @karanjohar 🥹 @spacemuffin27 @stacygomes @kajal._komal killed it 🫶🏼🤝🏼."

Check out the video

This isn't the first time when Ananya had expressed her love for this iconic character. In 2020 when the Student Of The Year 2 actress had graced Kareena's chat show 'What Women Want', she had worn a baby pink jacket which had Poo's look printed on its back along with dialogues like 'Good Looks' and 'P.H.A.T.' On seeing this, Bebo had said, "If Poo was made now, I think you would be apt to play that role."

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2.